Mobile COVID-19 testing site opens Thursday at Cardinal Valley Elementary

By Kristen Kennedy
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is launching a new COVID-19 testing site Thursday with the goal of better serving Hispanic communities.

Health leaders say that group is being disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus.

City leaders have set up a drive-up, walk-up test site at Cardinal Valley Elementary to make it easier for members of the Hispanic community to get tested.

“We are offering drive-ups and walk-ups, just trying to eliminate as many barriers as possible that may prevent people from coming and getting tested,” said Karlie Lujan, Fayette Co. Emergency Management.

Lexington is launching a new testing site with the goal of better serving Hispanic communities.
Lexington is launching a new testing site with the goal of better serving Hispanic communities.(WKYT)

The line of drivers waiting to get tested was steady all morning outside Cardinal Valley Elementary.

Lujan was leading a team of emergency managers, helping coordinate coverage.

“A lot of the cases that we’re seeing where they are younger, they are asymptomatic,” Lujan said. “So, they aren’t necessarily so visible, so we’re saying even if you feel fine, if you’ve been working with large groups. If you’ve been out, might’ve been in an area with someone that has been exposed that has tested positive for COVID, come on.”

There is a disproportionate number of Hispanic COVID-19 patients in Lexington. Fayette County’s Hispanic population is around 7 percent, but they make up about 25% of all COVID-19 patients.

“We are seeing health disproportions nationwide with COVID,” said Lujan. “Health disparities are being brought up, so, I think this is just another instance where it’s showing like that. There are health disparities even in Fayette County that we’re trying to target and address.”

If you missed Thursday’s drive-up testing, they’ll be out at Cardinal Valley Elementary again on Friday, from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. And then, on Saturday, they’ll be out too, at the Cardinal Valley Park shelter.

