Nike posts quarterly loss after virus forced store closures

NEW YORK (AP) - Nike lost $790 million in the fourth quarter, as soaring digital sales couldn’t make up for the loss of revenue from shuttered stores in most of the world.

The world’s largest sports apparel maker said Thursday that its revenue fell 38% to $6.3 billion in the three-month period ending May 31. Wall Street analysts had been expecting $7.26 billion in revenue.

The Oregon-based company reported an earnings loss of $790 million, or 51 cents per share. Analysts had expected a profit of 2 cents. Nike said 90% of its stores in North America, Europe, Latin America were closed during the period because of the coronavirus pandemic.

