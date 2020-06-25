Advertisement

Officials remind people to take health precautions for summer travel

By Olivia Russell
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Travel seems to be picking up lately but officials are reminding people that we’re still in a pandemic, so health procedures can’t be ignored.

“I think people of been tired of maybe being cooped up at home and or maybe wanting to get out and head to the beach,” said Amy Caudill with Blue Grass Airport.

Cheaper airfare and low gas prices seem to be tempting people to explore other parts of the country.

Airports are trying to make travel as safe as possible by doing things like encouraging masks and allowing larger amounts of hand sanitizer to carry on.

Getting off the plane is proving to be a bigger concern. Popular tourist destinations like Tampa and Myrtle Beach are some of the nation’s latest COVID-19 hot spots.

Travel experts are suggesting if you are wanting to get out and about go places without the big crowds.

“A lot of people are taking advantage right now seeing family and friends, it’s a great time if you haven’t seen people because you’ve been inside and if you have left the ones that you want to check on. We’re seeing a lot of people travel for those reasons. We’re also seeing people travel to some of the national parks. So it’s a good idea to get out and go to places where you can get that fresh air,” said Caudill.

Travelers returning from Myrtle Beach in the last two weeks have been asked to self-quarantine for two weeks and monitor for any COVID-19 symptoms.

