Pandemic forces some patients to phone in doctor visits

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2019 photo, a patient sits in the living room of her apartment in the Brooklyn borough of New York during a telemedicine video conference with Dr. Deborah Mulligan. Telemedicine often involves diagnosing and treating a new health problem but is also used to keep tabs on an existing, long-term condition. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2019 photo, a patient sits in the living room of her apartment in the Brooklyn borough of New York during a telemedicine video conference with Dr. Deborah Mulligan. Telemedicine often involves diagnosing and treating a new health problem but is also used to keep tabs on an existing, long-term condition. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
(AP) - Worries about coronavirus exposure have pushed some patients into relying on audio-only telephone calls for their care, even as technology and changes in government regulations make video telemedicine easier.

Doctors say some of their older and poorer patients lack a fast internet connection, smartphone or computer, which are essential elements for video visits.

Doctors say they are doing more care over the telephone than they ever have, but they see these visits as a last resort.

Some non-profits are trying to fix this by rushing technology to patients who need it and then teaching them how to use it.

