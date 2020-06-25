Police searching for missing teen in Harlan County

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are searching for a missing teenager in Harlan County.

Troopers tell WYMT they received a call about 8 p.m. Wednesday that Shayla Renee Nikole Zunda, 14, had left her home in the Smith community on Highway 987 and was heading toward Martin’s Fork.

Zunda is white with red hair that falls below the shoulders. She is 5′7″, 146 pounds and has hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black and white t-shirt and black shoes.

If you have seen her or know where she might be, please call Kentucky State Police in Harlan at 606-573-3131.

