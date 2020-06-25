Police: Woman arrested, charged in connection to deadly hit-and-run in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has made arrest in connection to the death of a Lexington woman who was intentionally run over by a vehicle.

Police say Jacquetta Perry, 53, is charged with murder, first degree robbery, and tampering with physical evidence.

According to Lexington Police, Perry is accused of killing Eugenia Keens, who was killed June 10 on Martha Court.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.