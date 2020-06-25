‘Prosecute the police': Protestors call for justice for Breonna Taylor at Frankfort rally

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The national spotlight is shining down on Kentucky for the second time this week.

First, it was our unusual primary, now, it’s another rally at the state capitol, with protesters pushing for racial equality.

They are calling for the officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor to be fired and charged in her death.

Taylor died after a no-knock warrant was served at her Louisville apartment.

One officer has already lost his job.

We spoke with a number of people at the rally and each of them has a different reason for coming. Some told us they came for justice, some said that Breonna could have been their own daughter.

”Breonna could have easily been my daughter, at home asleep in her bed, or my niece at home asleep in her bed with a no-knock warrant,” Adia Johnson said. “This could have happened to one of them.”

“It seems, kind of, I guess, funny, in a way, that Louisville passed a bill that’s called Breonna’s Law, but only one person’s been fired and no arrests have been made,” said Demetria Snorton. “So, it feels like there’s still a lot of injustice going on.”

People at the rally tell us they want to see something happen after this, namely, they want to see the all officers involved in Taylor’s death held accountable.

