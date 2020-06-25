Reid Travis signs contract with Japanese pro team

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Reid Travis is hoping to one day make it to the NBA.

Until then, he is working on his game overseas and on Thursday, he signed a contract to play professional basketball in Japan.

The former Kentucky Wildcat has been training in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He had plans to play in the NBA Summer League before it was cancelled. Last year, Reid played professionally in Germany, where he averaged ten points and five rebounds.

He is hoping that playing in Japan will get him noticed by NBA scouts.

“My ultimate goal is to be in the NBA, so all my moves overseas are very strategic as far as finding a league where the NBA is watching and the style of play translates to the NBA,” said Travis. “That’s what I’m at now is trying to find a great situation over there to where I can develop and I can show some things that look attractive to NBA teams come next summer league.”

