Parents offering reward for information about missing Wolfe County teen

CAMPTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials are looking for a missing teen out of Wolfe County.

16-year-old Ashton Cannon has been missing since Wednesday, June 17.

Cannon is about 5′4″ tall and weighs 110 pounds. He has brown hair, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, black tennis shoes and a hoodie.

Cannon’s parents are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to them finding him.

Anyone who may know where Cannon is is asked to call Wolfe County Dispatch at 606-668-6757. Anyone who calls can remain anonymous.

