The Breakdown with the BBB’s Heather Clary: Job Scams Increase with Covid19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Businesses closing for months, and then gradually reopening. Coronavirus has turned the job market upside down. It’s also increased scams aimed at taking advantage of people desperate to go back to work. What are the areas most prone for job scams? How are most people coming across these scams? And who is most susceptible to fall for a job scam? For answers watch you discussion from the 6:30 news on The CW Lexington. You can check out businesses at BBB.org, report any scams to bbb.org/scamtracker and see the whole report form the research at bbb.org/employmentscams.

