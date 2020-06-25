UK football players preparing for a normal season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Earlier this week, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in an interview that he expects to know a lot more concerning the fate of the upcoming college football season by late July.

Teams across the league began returning to campuses on June 8. Now, they are in the voluntary workout phase with new health and safety protocols.

Kentucky senior offensive lineman Landon Young says all they can do is prepare like it’s going to be a normal season.

“It is strange preparing for something that you don’t know if or how or when or anything like that, but at the same time, we’re just preparing as if we’re going on a normal year,” said Young.

“We want to know more facts, we want to know what the season is going to be like whether it’s going to be fans or if you’re even going to have a season or if it’s going to be a cut down season,” said Young. “As of right now, we’re just preparing like it’s going to be a normal season.”

Kentucky is scheduled to host Eastern Michigan in the season opener on September 3.

