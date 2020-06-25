Willie Cauley-Stein to miss resumed NBA season in Orlando

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dallas Mavericks center Willie Cauley-Stein has elected to sit out the resumed NBA season in Orlando next month according to a report by Sham Charania of The Athletic.

The former Kentucky Wildcat and his girlfriend are expecting a child in July.

Cauley-Stein was traded from Golden State to Dallas in January and averaged 7.9 points and 6.2 rebounds in 14 games with the Mavs.

He is the fourth NBA player to announce their intention to skip the resumed season on Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports.

