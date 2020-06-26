24 new COVID-19 cases, another death reported Friday in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. is reporting 24 new COVID-19 on Friday.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 1,398.

One additional death was also reported Friday which brings the county’s death toll up to 24.

The health department tells us there are two main factors for the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, more testing, but also people interacting more as businesses begin to reopen. People who had stayed home are now visiting family members, restaurants are serving people, and some bars that serve food are open.

Health officials are asking people to continue to wear masks in public, wash your hands frequently and social distance.

The City of Lexington and the Lexington Division of Emergency Management are providing free COVID-19 testing:

2-8 p.m. Friday at Cardinal Valley Elementary

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Valley Park, 2077 Cambridge Drive

For more information, call the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 859-899-2222.

The state COVID-19 totals, as of Friday morning, are 14,617 cases and 546 deaths.

