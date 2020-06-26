Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Active pattern for your weekend

By Adam Burniston
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:15 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Heat and humidity start ramping up back into a typical Summer feel for the end of this week with strong storms moving in for the weekend.

Beginning your Friday morning, we have a nice start to the day with temperatures in the mid to lower 60s. As we continue throughout the day, though, heat and humidity will return quickly with highs expected to reach into the mid-80s and heat index values feeling like the upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies will persist throughout the day with a mix of clouds building through the afternoon and evening. We will stay mostly dry, but like Thursday, we can’t rule out a few isolated showers and storms building this afternoon and evening.

By Saturday, Summer heat and humidity will be continuing with morning temperatures only starting in the upper 60s and then afternoon highs reaching back into the mid to upper 80s. With higher humidity, heat index values will feel closer to around 90 in some areas. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be with us throughout the day, but become a bit more widespread by the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these storms could even potentially be on the severe side.

A severe threat will continue into Sunday as more widespread storms move through the area. Even if you don’t see a severe warning, storms will still produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Our pattern continues to remain active as we continue throughout next week with widespread chances on Monday and more scattered chances through the middle of the week. Highs will waver back and forth with heavy rainfall, but generally, we will keep average highs around in the mid-80s.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

