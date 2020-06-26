Advertisement

Alabama football team video: “All Lives Can’t Matter Until Black Lives Matter”

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - The University of Alabama football team released an emotional video Thursday declaring that “All lives can’t matter until black lives matter.”

Head Coach Nick Saban along with quarterback Mac Jones, linebacker Dylan Moses and more, made statements about the value of unity - on a team and within society.

“In this moment in history, we can’t be silent. We must speak up for our brothers and sisters, for our sons and daughters,” Saban says.

According to Bama Insider, the video was written by senior offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood.

Copyright 2020 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Miss. man went on violent crime spree after release from jail due to coronavirus, police say

Updated: moments ago
Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase early Friday morning.

National Politics

House moves to approve DC statehood; Senate GOP opposes

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY, Associated Press
Supporters said the bill has become even more important in the aftermath of protests for racial justice in both Washington and across the nation.

National

Council advances plan to dismantle Minneapolis Police Dept.

Updated: 18 minutes ago
The 12-0 vote is just the first step in a process that faces significant bureaucratic obstacles to make the November ballot, where the city’s voters would have the final say.

National

Police not treating Glasgow stabbings as terrorism

Updated: 39 minutes ago
A police officer in the Scottish city of Glasgow has been stabbed during a major incident Friday in the heart of the city.

State

Kentucky city passes resolution to remove Lee statue

Updated: 51 minutes ago
A western Kentucky city has passed a resolution asking county officials to remove a century-old Confederate statue from the community’s courthouse.

Latest News

News

Lexington partnership donates 100,000 meals to those in need

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
Lundy’s Special Events partnered with the Catholic Action Center back in March, when the pandemic hit Kentucky. They are now encouraging other businesses to donate their time and resources to help the vulnerable.

Coronavirus

American Airlines will book flights to full capacity

Updated: 52 minutes ago
American Airlines will start booking flights to full capacity next week, ending any effort to promote social distancing on its planes while the United States sets records for new reported cases of the coronavirus.

National

Alabama football: All Lives Can’t Matter Until Black Lives Matter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Head Coach Nick Saban along with Quarterback Mac Jones, linebacker Dylan Moses and more, made statements about the value of unity - on a team and within society.

National

LIVE: White House task force updates as confirmed virus cases hit new daily high

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By FRANCES D'EMILIO and KIM TONG-HYUNG
The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 Friday.

News

Concern rises in Ky. as younger people infected by COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Russell
While older people are more likely to die from COVID-19, new numbers suggest they aren’t necessarily members of the population who are more likely to get infected.