Missing 10-month-old found safe, AMBER Alert canceled
Officials said more details about the situation would be released later Friday.
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an AMBER Alert Friday morning after a missing child was found safe.
TBI issued the alert early Friday morning after a 10-month-old Lawrenceburg girl went missing.
Authorities said Braelee Rayne Trapp was forcibly taken by Tony Lynn Lanier, Sr., 44, in Lawrenceburg Thursday night.
