Belmont winner Tiz the Law lands future stallion deal

Tiz the Law has won five of six career starts, including last week’s Belmont Stakes
In this Sunday, June 14, 2020, photo provided by Coglianese Photos, Tiz The Law trains at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Tiz the Law looks every bit like the best 3-year-old in the world and is the Triple Crown favorite, so it’ll take something spectacular from a watered-down field to prevent him from becoming the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont in over 130 years and take a powerful stride toward the Kentucky Derby.(Susie Raisher/Coglianese Photos via AP)
In this Sunday, June 14, 2020, photo provided by Coglianese Photos, Tiz The Law trains at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Tiz the Law looks every bit like the best 3-year-old in the world and is the Triple Crown favorite, so it’ll take something spectacular from a watered-down field to prevent him from becoming the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont in over 130 years and take a powerful stride toward the Kentucky Derby.(Susie Raisher/Coglianese Photos via AP)(Susie Raisher | AP)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
VERSAILLES, Ky. (AP) - Belmont winner Tiz the Law will stand at Coolmoore America’s Ashford Stud in Kentucky when his racing career is over. The 3-year-old colt will continue to be owned by Sackatoga Stable while he races. Tiz the Law has won five of six career starts, including last week’s Belmont Stakes that opened the reconfigured Triple Crown series. His next scheduled start is the Travers at Saratoga on Aug. 8.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

6/26/2020 3:19:48 PM (GMT -4:00)

