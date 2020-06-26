Advertisement

Board of education votes on plan to build new Scott County High School

The Scott County Board of Education is moving forward with a plan to build a new Scott County High School.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Board of Education is moving forward with plans to build a new high school.

The board approved the plan during Thursday’s meeting.

The new construction will be for a new Scott County High School.

The old building will be renovated and the middle school will take over the building, said Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub.

He says this is the first step in the process.

“This is not going to require a new tax levee, and really the board has always been real cognizant about equity for our students,” said Dr. Hub.

He hopes the new high school will open in the fall of 2023.

The Georgetown News-Graphic reports the new school will be built on farm property the school system owns. It’s inside the new section of the bypass off Long Lick Pike.

The high school will be built to accommodate roughly 1,500 students.

