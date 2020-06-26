Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rounds Of Storms Ready To Rumble

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Typical summertime air is back in the bluegrass state and will take up residence here for the longer haul. This is pretty much a normal temp pattern over the next few weeks, but it’s also one turning stormier than normal. That kicks off with an increase in thunderstorms over the weekend.

A front drops into the region this weekend and slows down. Once it slows down, it may hang around into the first half of next week. That boundary will be the focusing mechanism to get showers and thunderstorms to come at us in clusters.

This is a setup that will last through much of next week. Heavy rainfall and a few strong storms may show up during this time. Rainfall totals may be on the hefty side, leading to local high water issues.

This pattern looks to continue into the first few days of July.

