Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rounds Of Storms Ready To Rumble

Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Typical summertime air is back in the bluegrass state and will take up residence here for the longer haul. This is pretty much a normal temp pattern over the next few weeks, but it’s also one turning stormier than normal. That kicks off with an increase in thunderstorms over the weekend.

A front drops into the region this weekend and slows down. Once it slows down, it may hang around into the first half of next week. That boundary will be the focusing mechanism to get showers and thunderstorms to come at us in clusters.

This is a setup that will last through much of next week. Heavy rainfall and a few strong storms may show up during this time. Rainfall totals may be on the hefty side, leading to local high water issues.

This pattern looks to continue into the first few days of July.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | A stormy pattern takes over this weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
Strong to severe storms will ramp up this weekend and last into next week bringing heavy rainfall that could also lead to localized flooding

State

Kentucky bars allowed to reopen on Monday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Kentucky bar owners and customers are looking forward to their reopening on Monday.

News

The Breakdown with Eagle Scout Candidate Nick Meyers: Coronavirus Won’t Stop His Project

Updated: 11 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:30 PM

Entertainment

‘Mulan’ follows ‘Tenet’ to August, ending Hollywood’s summer

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Hollywood’s hopes for salvaging its summer season have effectively ended after the releases of both Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” and the Walt Disney Co.‘s live-action reboot of “Mulan” were again delayed.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

Latest News

National

American Airlines will book flights to full capacity

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
American Airlines said Friday that it will start booking flights to full capacity next week.

National

Elsie moooves on: Borden dairy sold to private equity firms

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Elsie the cow has a new home. Borden dairy, which filed for bankruptcy protection in January, has been sold to two private equity firms.

Entertainment

Kanye West to bring Yeezy brand, but not sneakers, to Gap

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Kanye West is bringing his Yeezy brand to Gap.

News

Home & About - Model airplanes and balloon rockets offer summer fun (June 26, 2020)

Updated: 14 hours ago
WKYT News at 4:30 PM

News

WATCH | Home & About - Model airplanes and balloon rockets offer summer fun (June 26, 2020)

Updated: 14 hours ago
Home & About - Model airplanes and balloon rockets offer summer fun (June 26, 2020)

News

COVID-19 testing continues in Lexington’s Cardinal Valley neighborhood

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
On Friday tests are taking place at Cardinal Valley Elementary School until 8:00 p.m.