Advertisement

Concern rises in Ky. as younger people infected by COVID-19

By Olivia Russell
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While older people are more likely to die from COVID-19, new numbers suggest they aren’t necessarily members of the population who are more likely to get infected.

People in their 20′s, 30′s, and 40′s account for a growing proportion of the cases in many places, including here in Kentucky.

Numbers in Kentucky show that those age ranges make up most of the total cases in the state, but the numbers aren't spiking as much as they are in other states like Arizona, Texas, and South Carolina.

In fact, Texas even paused its reopening process to fight the outbreak.

All of this is happening as Kentucky is days away from starting Phase Three of reopening, which allows gatherings of up to 50 people. Swimming pools and bars can also reopen.

So the big question- will that second wave strike Kentucky, too?

While these businesses will be open again, Dr. Ryan Stanton points out that the virus is still out there, and people need to be careful when they go out.

"Don't take extra risks, especially if you're at an increased risk or anyone around you is at an increased risk. Just because you're young and healthy doesn't mean that you're always around young and healthy people. A lot of the people I'm dealing with her folks that may be secondary or tertiary exposures from somebody who went and did something. So you want to make sure that you do everything possible to prevent the spread."

"Dr. Stanton is also reminding people to wear masks because it reduces the risk of transmitting the virus to someone else in case you are asymptomatic like many of the cases in the lower age range.

People traveling home from some hot spots around the U.S. are encouraged to self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Kentucky city passes resolution to remove Lee statue

Updated: 51 minutes ago
A western Kentucky city has passed a resolution asking county officials to remove a century-old Confederate statue from the community’s courthouse.

News

Lexington partnership donates 100,000 meals to those in need

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
Lundy’s Special Events partnered with the Catholic Action Center back in March, when the pandemic hit Kentucky. They are now encouraging other businesses to donate their time and resources to help the vulnerable.

News

Hollywood holds local theater at standstill after reopenings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
While theaters can reopen – in fact, some have, - cinemas are still playing a problematic waiting game with Hollywood.

Lexington

Lexington catering business donates 100,000 meals during COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
Local leaders are looking for volunteers to help feed those in need as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact communities.

Latest News

News

Lawmakers wrestle with Ky. unemployment response, more in-person services announced

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Kentucky lawmakers on Friday heard about numerous issues that have plagued people seeking unemployment as a result of COVID-19.

Lexington

24 new COVID-19 cases, another death reported Friday in Lexington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. is reporting 24 new COVID-19 on Friday.

Lexington

Lexington celebrates small shops with “Boutique Week”

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
“Boutique Week” will run from Saturday, June 27 to Friday, July 3.

Breaking

Man seriously injured after Lexington shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
It happened just after 5 a.m. on Chestnut Street.

Lexington

Two shot, suspect on the run in Lexington

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police are looking for a shooting suspect in Lexington.

Regional

Missing 10-month-old found safe, AMBER Alert canceled

Updated: 9 hours ago
Officials said more details about the situation would be released later Friday.