COVID-19 testing continues in Lexington’s Cardinal Valley neighborhood

By Grace Finerman
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The coronavirus is continuing to spread throughout the city of Lexington.

25 percent of these positive cases are from people who identify as Hispanic, but that’s only seven percent of the entire Lexington population.

To combat the disproportionate amount of cases in the Hispanic community the city of Lexington is providing free COVID-19 testing. Tests are provided by Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratory.

Bluewater Managing Director Bobby Sturgeon says test locations are in multi-ethnic areas.

On Friday tests are taking place at Cardinal Valley Elementary School until 8:00 p.m.

Drive-ups and walk-ups will be accepted.

There are signs in Spanish and interpreters on the property.

Even if you don’t feel sick, experts say testing can still benefit the whole community.

Sturgeon says testing is vital to understand a virus we know so little about.

“The more testing we have, the more likely we are to get accurate data because I think that’s what we are lacking at this point,” said Sturgeon.

There will also be testing on Saturday at Valley Park from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

