Diocese of Lexington issues guidelines for gatherings of up to 50 people
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Catholic Diocese of Lexington has released guidelines for gatherings of up to 50 people.
Diocese officials say they have worked to provide a safe worship experience, but people must still be vigilant as COVID-19 continues to spread. They say they’ve already had one church have to close again because of an infection.
Read the guidelines below:
Guidance for Gatherings of Up to Fifty People by WKYT on Scribd
