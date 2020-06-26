Advertisement

Former U of L Coach, Howard Schnellenberger, to receive 2021 Paul “Bear” Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award

The American Heart Association’s 2021 Paul “Bear” Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award honors a college football coach for outstanding career accomplishments both on and off the field
(Photo - Twiitter: @UKFootball)
(Photo - Twiitter: @UKFootball)(WYMT)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 1:45 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The American Heart Association’s Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards, sponsored by Marathon Oil Corporation, announced today that coaching legend Howard Schnellenberger will receive the 2021 Paul “Bear” Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Memorial Hermann Health System, at the annual awards dinner on January 13, 2021, in Houston, Texas. Annually, the American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization devoted to a world of longer, healthier lives, and the Bryant Family are proud to present these awards to raise critical funds in honor of Bear Bryant’s legacy.

The Lifetime Achievement Award honors a coach for outstanding career accomplishments both on and off the field. Schnellenberger joins a roster of the best in college football coaching, including Bill Snyder (2020), Frank Beamer (2019), Steve Spurrier (2018), and many others over the last three decades.

Schnellenberger’s coaching tenure spanned an impressive 54 years, comprising of The University of Miami’s first-ever National Championship in 1983, a 6-0 collegiate bowl game record, seven NFL Playoffs, including an undefeated season serving as the offensive coordinator for the 1973 Super Bowl Champion Miami Dolphins, guiding The University of Louisville to a top-10 nationally ranked football program, and serving as the founding father of Florida Atlantic University’s football program.

