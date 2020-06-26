Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update: 256 new cases, 7 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday updated Kentuckians on the state’s marathon battle against the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

As of 4 p.m. June 26, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 14,859 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 256 of which were newly reported Friday.

Gov. Beshear also reported seven new deaths Friday, raising the total to 553 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

“The people we’ve lost are why we have to keep up the fight for as long as this virus is out there,” said Gov. Beshear. “We owe it to each of them to do continue doing everything we can to make a difference.”

The deaths reported Friday include a 90-year-old woman from Clark County; 85- and 88-year-old women and an 83-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 47-year-old man from Monroe County; and 92- and 97-year-old women from Warren County.

As of Friday, there have been at least 383,636 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 3,730 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.