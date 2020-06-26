Advertisement

Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update: 256 new cases, 7 new deaths

(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday updated Kentuckians on the state’s marathon battle against the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

As of 4 p.m. June 26, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 14,859 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 256 of which were newly reported Friday.

Gov. Beshear also reported seven new deaths Friday, raising the total to 553 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

“The people we’ve lost are why we have to keep up the fight for as long as this virus is out there,” said Gov. Beshear. “We owe it to each of them to do continue doing everything we can to make a difference.”

The deaths reported Friday include a 90-year-old woman from Clark County; 85- and 88-year-old women and an 83-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 47-year-old man from Monroe County; and 92- and 97-year-old women from Warren County.

As of Friday, there have been at least 383,636 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 3,730 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | A stormy pattern takes over this weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
Strong to severe storms will ramp up this weekend and last into next week bringing heavy rainfall that could also lead to localized flooding

State

Kentucky bars allowed to reopen on Monday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Kentucky bar owners and customers are looking forward to their reopening on Monday.

News

The Breakdown with Eagle Scout Candidate Nick Meyers: Coronavirus Won’t Stop His Project

Updated: 11 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:30 PM

Entertainment

‘Mulan’ follows ‘Tenet’ to August, ending Hollywood’s summer

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Hollywood’s hopes for salvaging its summer season have effectively ended after the releases of both Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” and the Walt Disney Co.‘s live-action reboot of “Mulan” were again delayed.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

Latest News

National

American Airlines will book flights to full capacity

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
American Airlines said Friday that it will start booking flights to full capacity next week.

National

Elsie moooves on: Borden dairy sold to private equity firms

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Elsie the cow has a new home. Borden dairy, which filed for bankruptcy protection in January, has been sold to two private equity firms.

Entertainment

Kanye West to bring Yeezy brand, but not sneakers, to Gap

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Kanye West is bringing his Yeezy brand to Gap.

News

Home & About - Model airplanes and balloon rockets offer summer fun (June 26, 2020)

Updated: 14 hours ago
WKYT News at 4:30 PM

News

WATCH | Home & About - Model airplanes and balloon rockets offer summer fun (June 26, 2020)

Updated: 14 hours ago
Home & About - Model airplanes and balloon rockets offer summer fun (June 26, 2020)

News

COVID-19 testing continues in Lexington’s Cardinal Valley neighborhood

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
On Friday tests are taking place at Cardinal Valley Elementary School until 8:00 p.m.