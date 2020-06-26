Advertisement

Hollywood holds local theater at standstill after reopenings

By Nick Oliver
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) – While theaters can reopen – in fact, some have, - cinemas are still playing a problematic waiting game with Hollywood: new movies mean larger crowds, and while theater owners wait for that new material, they’re watching ticket-buyers dwindle.

Morehead Cinemas, for example, have been open since the restrictions were lifted. The box office total, however, paints a picture of the changes that have happened at the cinema, including what is being shown.

The theater says they are waiting on Hollywood to release some new movies, and in the meantime are showing some classics.

While that may be a balm to some, the lack of new movies has made an impact on the theater. They say crowds are not as large as they could be, and the theater has to be careful not to lose money in the process.

Managers at Morehead Cinemas say they need California to figure out a reopening plan in order to not only help out the studios, but also the local movie theaters.

“I guess it’s excitement that is missing. As exciting as it might be for me or yourself for something like ‘Goonies,’ ‘JAWS,’ or ‘Empire Strikes Back,’ it’s still not the same as coming out for say for ‘Black Widow,’ or a ‘Quiet Place 2,’ or something big that you have been looking forward to for a year or two,” says Daniel Totich, the manager of Morehead Cinemas.

The cinema continues to test the waters with those classics, hoping more and more people will show up.

The theater also qualified for a small business loan, which helped them while they were forced to shut their doors.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Kentucky city passes resolution to remove Lee statue

Updated: 52 minutes ago
A western Kentucky city has passed a resolution asking county officials to remove a century-old Confederate statue from the community’s courthouse.

News

Lexington partnership donates 100,000 meals to those in need

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
Lundy’s Special Events partnered with the Catholic Action Center back in March, when the pandemic hit Kentucky. They are now encouraging other businesses to donate their time and resources to help the vulnerable.

News

Concern rises in Ky. as younger people infected by COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Russell
While older people are more likely to die from COVID-19, new numbers suggest they aren’t necessarily members of the population who are more likely to get infected.

Lexington

Lexington catering business donates 100,000 meals during COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
Local leaders are looking for volunteers to help feed those in need as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact communities.

Latest News

News

Lawmakers wrestle with Ky. unemployment response, more in-person services announced

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Kentucky lawmakers on Friday heard about numerous issues that have plagued people seeking unemployment as a result of COVID-19.

Lexington

24 new COVID-19 cases, another death reported Friday in Lexington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. is reporting 24 new COVID-19 on Friday.

Lexington

Lexington celebrates small shops with “Boutique Week”

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
“Boutique Week” will run from Saturday, June 27 to Friday, July 3.

Breaking

Man seriously injured after Lexington shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
It happened just after 5 a.m. on Chestnut Street.

Lexington

Two shot, suspect on the run in Lexington

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police are looking for a shooting suspect in Lexington.

Regional

Missing 10-month-old found safe, AMBER Alert canceled

Updated: 9 hours ago
Officials said more details about the situation would be released later Friday.