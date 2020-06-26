Advertisement

Kentucky city passes resolution to remove Lee statue

The city’s vote came at the request of Sherman Neal, an assistant football coach at Murray State University.
The city’s vote came at the request of Sherman Neal, an assistant football coach at Murray State University.(MGN)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 12:47 PM EDT
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - A western Kentucky city has passed a resolution asking county officials to remove a century-old Confederate statue from the community’s courthouse.

News outlets report the Murray City Council voted unanimously Thursday night on the resolution that asks Calloway County Fiscal Court to “expeditiously remove and relocate” the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger has said he’s researching the issue and expects county officials to get community feedback before taking any action.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

