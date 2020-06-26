Associated Press Kentucky Daybook for Friday, Jun. 26.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Louisville bureau is reachable at 502-583-7718. Send daybook items to Kentucky@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Kentucky and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 26 9:30 AM Lexington Mayor Gorton celebrates food partnership with the Catholic Action Center - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton delivers remarks celebrating the partnership formed between Lundy's Catering and the Catholic Action Center to temporarily provide meals to elderly and food insecure citizens

Location: Catholic Action Center, 1055 Industry Rd, Lexington, KY

Weblinks: http://www.lexingtonky.gov/, https://twitter.com/lexingtonkygov

Contacts: Susan Straub, Lexington mayor communications, sstraub@lexingtonky.gov, 1 859 258 3111

--------------------

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Jun. 26 3:00 PM GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell discusses gratitude for Kentucky's front-line health care workers - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hosts media availability to discuss his gratitude for Kentucky's front-line health care workers, as well as the impact of the CARES Act

Location: 316 W 2nd St, Morehead, KY

Weblinks: http://mcconnell.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/McConnellPress

Contacts: Stephanie Penn, Office of Sen. McConnell, stephanie_penn@mcconnell.senate.gov, 1 202 224 8285

Open to credentialed media. Please RSVP to Stephanie_Penn@mcconnell.senate.gov

--------------------

--------------------

Sunday, Jun. 28 5:00 PM Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation present virtual Mr and Miss Kentucky Basketball Awards Ceremony

Weblinks: https://www.kylionseye.org/, https://twitter.com/mr_misskybball

Contacts: Jennifer Hunt, Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation, JenniferHunt@kylionseye.org

--------------------

Sunday, Jun. 28 - Tuesday, Jul. 07 CANCELED: USA Fencing National Championships and July Challenge - CANCELED: USA Fencing National Championships and July Challenge * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Kentucky International Convention Center, 221 S 4th St, Louisville, KY

Weblinks: http://www.usfencing.org/

Contacts: Nicole Jomantas, US Fencing, N.Jomantas@usfencing.org, 1 719 761 7909