Kentucky Newsmakers 6/28: Secretary of State Michael Adams, Scott Co. Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks to Secretary of State Michael Adams and Scott County Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub.

Secretary Adams, R-Kentucky, talked about the unusual June election while the state waits for official results. Sec. Adams says voter turnout was historic. Some had said they’d like to see the changes on Election Day due to COVID-19 permanent. Sec. Adams weighs in on the unusual election.

Kentucky students last stepped foot in their classrooms in March and continued their education at home. Now school leaders on the state and local level are trying to figure out how to move forward in the fall. Scott County Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub looks at what’s to come.

