Kentucky pools prepare to reopen next week under COVID-19 guidelines

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Starting Monday, pools in Kentucky will be allowed to open once again, but there will be limits, to make sure people stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employees at Scott County Parks and Recreation say a big part of keeping people safe is limiting the number of people in the pool at one time.

They say that was already the case when the center opened its lap pools for exercise. They plan to continue that practice when pools open for recreational swimming starting Monday. The state recommends that facilities divide water surface area by 50 square feet to determine how many people can be in a pool at one time.

“We’re going to try to be doing the things that we’re already doing,” said pavilion manager Mary Franey. “We’ll work encouraging masks. All of our staff will be wearing masks. We clean regularly four times.”

Franey says that includes spraying down pool decks, stairs, slides, and bleachers.

According to state guidelines, recreational swimming facilities must pass a health department inspection before they can reopen.

“Making sure they have chlorine, disinfectant is at proper levels, ph of the water, alkalinity, also safety, make sure their safety equipment is in place,” Franey said. “With the COVID, we’ll be looking for things like social distancing.”

Other guidelines include eliminating the use of saunas and steam rooms. Health officials advise swimmers to wear masks when outside the pool.

At the Recreation Center, the pool access is by reservation only. That means if you plan on coming, you should call ahead.

Staff members say up to 25 people will be allowed in the pool for three hours at a time.

Here is the full list of guidelines:

