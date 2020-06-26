KY Lottery
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Thursday:
JD-KH-JS-5D-5S
(JD, KH, JS, 5D, 5S)
10-12-15-32, Cash Ball: 10
(ten, twelve, fifteen, thirty-two; Cash Ball: ten)
01-08-18-27-46, Lucky Ball: 16
(one, eight, eighteen, twenty-seven, forty-six; Lucky Ball: sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $44 million
2-3-7
(two, three, seven)
7-4-5
(seven, four, five)
6-8-8-9
(six, eight, eight, nine)
4-8-1-8
(four, eight, one, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $42 million