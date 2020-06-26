Lexington catering business donates 100,000 meals during COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Local leaders are looking for volunteers to help feed those in need as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact communities.

Lundy’s Special Events partnered with the Catholic Action Center back in March when the pandemic started. They are now encouraging other businesses to donate their time and resources to help the vulnerable, too.

Friday, Lundy’s made a special donation of $50,000 to help residents at the Catholic Action Center.

Since mid-March, the catering company has donated 102,000 meals to shelter residents.

The Catholic Action Center normally relies on volunteers to supply and serve their meals, but COVID-19 changed that, so Lundy’s stepped in to help.

“We all thought ‘ok, maybe we’ll do it for six weeks, and maybe it’ll just be 50 meals a day or 60 meals a day,” said Ginny Ramsey, Catholic Action Center. “No. We got up to 850 meals a day. We did it for almost 100 days. Unbelievable their generosity.”

Lundy’s owner Jerry Lundergan called on all business owners to help places like the Catholic Action Center.

