Lexington catering business serves thousands of meals during COVID-19 outbreak

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many volunteers used to prepare and serve meals to those staying at the Catholic Action Center, but that all changed in early March, when the spread of coronavirus made individual volunteers' work impossible.

That's when Lundy's Special Events reached out to Ginny Ramsey, offering to feed their residents.

Ginny Ramsey, with the Catholic Action Center, says, "We all thought, 'Okay, maybe we'll do it for six weeks, and maybe it'll just be 50 meals a day or 60 meals a day.' No. We got up to 850 meals a day. They did it for almost 100 days. Unbelievable, their generosity."

Ramsey says not only did Lundy’s prepare hundreds of meals a day, but they have also pledged food and now $50,000 to keep residents from going hungry. Now, Lundy’s is encouraging other businesses to donate their time and resources to help, too, especially if COVID cases continue to rise.

Jerry Lundergan, with Lundy’s Special Events, says, “What we need to do is think now and get ahead of the curve, at how we are going to prepare Ginny for this next wave because it is coming, and we need to be prepared and we as a company are going to stand behind the homeless in this community in making sure that they do not go hungry.”

The Catholic Action Center is now allowing volunteers to drop off food and supplies. They just can’t serve meals directly to residents or enter the building.

