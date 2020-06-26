Lexington celebrates small shops with “Boutique Week”
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new themed week is celebrating Lexington’s small shops.
“Boutique Week” will run from Saturday, June 27 to Friday, July 3.
23 boutiques will be offering discounts and special deals during the week. So far, the following are participating:
- Cotton Patch of Kentucky
- Peggy’s Gifts & Accessories
- JamesC Boutique
- Violets Boutique
- AJ’s Casuals
- Sugar Belle’s
- Pirie Boutique
- Peacocks & Pearls Boutique
- As You Go Boutique
- The Black Market Boutique
- Story Boutique
- Steel Mill and Co.
- Two Chicks and Company
- Monkee’s
- The Fluffy Flamingo Boutique
- Peplum
- Omar + Elsie
- Bella Rose
- Serendipity
- Worlds Apart
- Morton James
- Calypso Boutique
- Street Scene
