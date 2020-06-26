Lexington celebrates small shops with “Boutique Week”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new themed week is celebrating Lexington’s small shops.

“Boutique Week” will run from Saturday, June 27 to Friday, July 3.

23 boutiques will be offering discounts and special deals during the week. So far, the following are participating:

Cotton Patch of Kentucky

Peggy’s Gifts & Accessories

JamesC Boutique

Violets Boutique

AJ’s Casuals

Sugar Belle’s

Pirie Boutique

Peacocks & Pearls Boutique

As You Go Boutique

The Black Market Boutique

Story Boutique

Steel Mill and Co.

Two Chicks and Company

Monkee’s

The Fluffy Flamingo Boutique

Peplum

Omar + Elsie

Bella Rose

Serendipity

Worlds Apart

Morton James

Calypso Boutique

Street Scene

