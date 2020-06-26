Lexington partnership donates 100,000 meals to those in need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Lundy’s Special Events partnered with the Catholic Action Center back in March, when the pandemic hit Kentucky. They are now encouraging other businesses to donate their time and resources to help the vulnerable.

Lundy’s reached out to the Catholic Action Center’s Ginny Ramsey to offer meals earlier this year.

“We all thought ‘ok, maybe we’ll do it for six weeks, and maybe it’ll just be 50 meals a day or 60 meals a day.’ No. We got up to 850 meals a day. We did it for almost 100 days. Unbelievable their generosity,” said Ramsey.

Jerry Lundergan, of Lundy’s, has pledged food and now $50,000 to keep residents from going hungry. He’d like to see other business owners in Lexington make similar pledges as COVID cases rise.

“What we need to do is think now and get ahead of the curve, at how we are gonna prepare, Ginny, for this next wave because it is coming, and we need to be prepared and we as a company are gonna stand behind the homeless in this community in making sure that they do not go hungry,” said Lundergan.

The Catholic Action Center is now allowing volunteers to drop off food and supplies. They are not allowed to enter the building at this time.

