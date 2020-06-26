Man seriously injured after Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has serious injuries after being shot in Lexington.

It happened just after 5 a.m. on Chestnut Street.

According to the Lexington Police Department, the victim walked into the hospital with his injuries. They’ve been described as serious.

Shell casings were found after an investigation at Chestnut St. and 5th St. No word on any suspects as of now.

