New guidance on nursing home visitations in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky will resume visitations at nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the coming weeks.

Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander made the announcement Thursday.

“Kentuckians have patiently awaited since March 6 for the opportunity to see loved ones in long-term care facilities again – in person. We are pleased to say that plans are in place to ease back into certain activities,” said Sec. Friedlander in an email from the governor’s office.

The state will resume visitation at assisted living and personal care homes, group activities (10 or fewer) in facilities, communal dining, and off-site appointments starting Monday, June 29.

Concerns about spreading COVID-19 will be under scrutiny.

Starting July 15, visitation will resume in nursing homes and in Intermediate Care Facilities for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities (ICF-IIDs).

