Organization holds Pride of Place Walking Tour in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Faulkner Morgan Archive, Inc. is holding a Pride of Place Walking Tour in downtown Lexington.

The organization’s goal is to uncover the places where Lexington’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and queer history happened.

The organization says the self-guided walking tour will stop at sites that tell stories of courage, freedom, and the struggle for equality by Lexington’s LGBTQ community.

The downtown walk is approximately one mile with over a dozen stops.

