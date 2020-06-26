The Breakdown with Eagle Scout Candidate Nick Meyers: Coronavirus Won’t Stop His Project

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -When coronavirus hit, scout activities like camping, hiking, and swimming suddenly stopped. But for Nick Meyers, a Madison County Boy Scout, his journey to Eagle Scout never wavered. Meyers with the help of scout leaders, other scouts, and the community kept his focus on an Eagle Scout project that would enhance the Madison County Veterans’ Center in Richmond. Scouts will find a way, and that’s exactly what Nick is doing. Nick and Mike Boyd, one of the adults helping him, joined us for a live discussion at 6:30 on The CW Lexington on his Eagle Scout project, and what it means to finish it during a pandemic. For people wanting to help with materials, plants, or donations, contact Nick’s dad at ScotMeyers@outlook.com

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.