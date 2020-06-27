Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | A stormy pattern takes over this weekend

By Adam Burniston
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Strong to severe storms will ramp up throughout this weekend and into next week, which could also bring localized flash flooding into some areas.

We are starting this Saturday on a very mild note with temperatures in the lower 70s. These mild conditions will turn more humid and muggy by this afternoon as highs are expected to range from the lower to mid-80s across the region. The first part of today will start mostly dry, but as we continue towards noon and then into the afternoon/evening, scattered storms will increase. Our main severe threat is across portions of central and northern Kentucky, but even outside the severe risk strong, a few areas will still experience stronger storms that put down some very heavy rainfall. The main threats for severe storms include strong/damaging winds and hail.

By Sunday, we’ll continue the storm threat throughout the day with warm temperatures. Morning temperatures start again in the lower 70s, then throughout the day highs will top out into the lower 80s with a muggy feel continuing as well. Showers and thunderstorms will be a bit more widespread throughout the day on Sunday with a Marginal Risk for severe storms covering most of central, eastern, and southeastern Kentucky. Again, we will be tracking strong winds, hail, and torrential rainfall that could lead to localized high water issues.

We continue with strong and more widespread storms through the start of the next work week with heavy rainfall, keeping a localized flood risk around. Then, by the middle of next week, storms will become more isolated and scattered to allow for some dry times in between. Highs next week will remain average in the mid-80s, and the humidity will continue to make it feel muggy out as well.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast -AM

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Burniston
FastCast saturday morning

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rounds Of Storms Ready To Rumble

Updated: 18 hours ago
Rounds of storms begin to target the region by the weekend as muggy air returns.

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:03 AM EDT
|
By Adam Burniston

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Active pattern for your weekend

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:15 AM EDT
|
By Adam Burniston
Summer heat and humidity return by the weekend with potential strong to severe storms ramping up along with it.

Latest News

Forecast

Chris Bailey’s FASTCAST | All Eyes On The Weekend

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT
5PM FastCast

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | All Eyes On The Weekend

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 2:06 PM EDT
Rounds of storms begin to target the region by the weekend as muggy air returns.

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:20 AM EDT
|
By Adam Burniston
While it stays relatively nice for now, an active pattern lies ahead for the weekend and into next week

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Active pattern lies ahead

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:07 AM EDT
|
By Adam Burniston
A few nicer days will wrap up this workweek with isolated rain chances before a more active pattern of widespread storms takes over the forecast.

Forecast

Chris Bailey’s FASTCAST | Stormy Setup Ahead

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT
5PM FastCast

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Stormy Setup Ahead

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 2:16 PM EDT
Rounds of storms begin to target the region by the weekend.