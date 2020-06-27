Adam Burniston’s Forecast | A stormy pattern takes over this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Strong to severe storms will ramp up throughout this weekend and into next week, which could also bring localized flash flooding into some areas.

We are starting this Saturday on a very mild note with temperatures in the lower 70s. These mild conditions will turn more humid and muggy by this afternoon as highs are expected to range from the lower to mid-80s across the region. The first part of today will start mostly dry, but as we continue towards noon and then into the afternoon/evening, scattered storms will increase. Our main severe threat is across portions of central and northern Kentucky, but even outside the severe risk strong, a few areas will still experience stronger storms that put down some very heavy rainfall. The main threats for severe storms include strong/damaging winds and hail.

By Sunday, we’ll continue the storm threat throughout the day with warm temperatures. Morning temperatures start again in the lower 70s, then throughout the day highs will top out into the lower 80s with a muggy feel continuing as well. Showers and thunderstorms will be a bit more widespread throughout the day on Sunday with a Marginal Risk for severe storms covering most of central, eastern, and southeastern Kentucky. Again, we will be tracking strong winds, hail, and torrential rainfall that could lead to localized high water issues.

We continue with strong and more widespread storms through the start of the next work week with heavy rainfall, keeping a localized flood risk around. Then, by the middle of next week, storms will become more isolated and scattered to allow for some dry times in between. Highs next week will remain average in the mid-80s, and the humidity will continue to make it feel muggy out as well.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.