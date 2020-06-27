Advertisement

COVID-19 testing targets Lexington’s Hispanic community

By Olivia Russell
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As COVID-19 numbers rise, the City of Lexington is taking a targeted approach to reach the Hispanic community.

Saturday was the third and final day of mobile testing in the Cardinal Valley neighborhood.

Numbers show the Hispanic community has been hit hard by COVID-19 recently. In fact, they make up almost 30 percent of new cases in Lexington, but only about seven percent of the city’s population.

“That’s obviously extremely disproportionate,” said Bobby Sturgeon from Bluewater Diagnostics. “If we can literally reach out to more Latinos, because we have a really large population in Lexington, it’s going to give us better numbers. And the more testing we get out, the better off will be in the long run.”

Melissa McCarty added, “A lot of that has to do with they don’t know where to get tested, and transportation to go and get tested. So we came to them instead of them coming to us.”

But they’re not just supplying the tests.

Bluewater Diagnostics partnered with city leaders to provide three interpreters, including Isabel Gereda Taylor who works for Lexington’s Multicultural Affairs department.

“You listen to and you comprehend in your own language,” she explained. She points out that even though many people speak English, presenting the information in Spanish helps ensure that nothing is lost in translation. “We’re also trying to overcome some cultural barriers of trust and fear.”

Overall, they’re hoping to stop the spread of COVID-19 throughout all of Lexington.

It starts by reaching out to everyone.

“It’s very important to take care of our international population to take care of all of us in this pandemic,” Taylor said.

Para ver las noticias presentadas en español, vea “Las noticias de hoy” todos los días en nuestra página de Facebook WKYT.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

1 person killed in shooting at protest site in Louisville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police in Louisville are investigating a shooting at Jefferson Square Park.

News

Fireworks stores still busy despite coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Several Fourth of July events have been cancelled across the Commonwealth, but some Kentuckians are on the hunt to make their own fun at home

News

LGBTQ community and BLM march in solidarity

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
The pandemic pushed back the Lex Pride Festival, but the community is still standing up... and now standing together with Black Lives Matter.

News

LGBTQ community and BLM march in solidarity

Updated: 4 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM Saturday

News

‘A drop in the bucket’: Former Eric C. Conn clients awarded malpractice settlements

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Floyd County attorney Ned Pillersdorf mailed out more than 1,000 checks Tuesday.

Latest News

Sports

Tom’s d’Etat rolls to big win in Stephen Foster Stakes

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Tom’s d’Etat earns an automatic spot in the Breeders’ Cup Classic in November.

Sports

Midnight Bisou pulls away to win Fleur de Lis

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Midnight Bisou books a spot in November’s Breeders’ Cup Distaff (G1) at Keeneland.

State

Gov. Beshear reports 316 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, one new death

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear reported 316 new COVID-19 cases and one new death in Kentucky on Saturday.

News

Matthew Mitchell recovering from surgery after blood found on brain

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Two weeks ago, Mitchell went to the hospital with a faint, but persistent headache.

National

Princeton to remove Wilson name from public policy school

Updated: 10 hours ago
Wilson, governor of New Jersey from 1911 to 1913 and then the 28th U.S. president from 1913 to 1921, supported segregation and imposed it on several federal agencies not racially divided up to that point.