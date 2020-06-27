Gov. Beshear reports 316 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, one new death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear reported 316 new COVID-19 cases and one new death in Kentucky on Saturday.

“This virus is not going away yet,” said Gov. Beshear. “We see numbers spiking in states all across the country. We need to be vigilant so that doesn’t happen here in Kentucky.”

The new cases bring the total number the state has seen to 15,167.

“Since we first started fighting this virus nearly four months ago, Kentuckians have risen to the challenge,” said Gov. Beshear. “We still have a long way to go, but our progress shows the enormous strength and resilience of our people.”

The death reported Saturday is a 78-year-old woman from Fayette County.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll is now 554.

“Today, we are grieving with this woman’s family,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is another life gone too soon, after we’ve lost far too many already. We must continue to take the steps to protect each other.”

As of Saturday, there have been at least 391,765 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 3,730 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

