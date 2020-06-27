Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 316 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, one new death

The state’s COVID-19 death toll is now 554.
The state’s COVID-19 death toll is now 554.(KNEP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear reported 316 new COVID-19 cases and one new death in Kentucky on Saturday.

“This virus is not going away yet,” said Gov. Beshear. “We see numbers spiking in states all across the country. We need to be vigilant so that doesn’t happen here in Kentucky.”

The new cases bring the total number the state has seen to 15,167.

“Since we first started fighting this virus nearly four months ago, Kentuckians have risen to the challenge,” said Gov. Beshear. “We still have a long way to go, but our progress shows the enormous strength and resilience of our people.”

The death reported Saturday is a 78-year-old woman from Fayette County.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll is now 554.

“Today, we are grieving with this woman’s family,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is another life gone too soon, after we’ve lost far too many already. We must continue to take the steps to protect each other.”

As of Saturday, there have been at least 391,765 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 3,730 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

1 person killed in shooting at protest site in Louisville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police in Louisville are investigating a shooting at Jefferson Square Park.

News

Fireworks stores still busy despite coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Several Fourth of July events have been cancelled across the Commonwealth, but some Kentuckians are on the hunt to make their own fun at home

News

LGBTQ community and BLM march in solidarity

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
The pandemic pushed back the Lex Pride Festival, but the community is still standing up... and now standing together with Black Lives Matter.

News

LGBTQ community and BLM march in solidarity

Updated: 4 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM Saturday

News

‘A drop in the bucket’: Former Eric C. Conn clients awarded malpractice settlements

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Floyd County attorney Ned Pillersdorf mailed out more than 1,000 checks Tuesday.

Latest News

Sports

Tom’s d’Etat rolls to big win in Stephen Foster Stakes

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Tom’s d’Etat earns an automatic spot in the Breeders’ Cup Classic in November.

Sports

Midnight Bisou pulls away to win Fleur de Lis

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Midnight Bisou books a spot in November’s Breeders’ Cup Distaff (G1) at Keeneland.

News

Matthew Mitchell recovering from surgery after blood found on brain

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Two weeks ago, Mitchell went to the hospital with a faint, but persistent headache.

National

Princeton to remove Wilson name from public policy school

Updated: 10 hours ago
Wilson, governor of New Jersey from 1911 to 1913 and then the 28th U.S. president from 1913 to 1921, supported segregation and imposed it on several federal agencies not racially divided up to that point.

News

COVID-19 testing targets Lexington’s Hispanic community

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Numbers show the Hispanic community has been hit hard by COVID-19 recently. In fact, they make up almost 30 percent of new cases in Lexington, but only about seven percent of the city’s population.