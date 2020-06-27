Advertisement

Kentucky bars allowed to reopen on Monday

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky bar owners and customers are looking forward to their reopening on Monday.

Meanwhile, in Florida and Texas, the businesses are forced to close again after COVID-19 cases surge in the two states.

Whether it’s a laid back evening or a lively night, Matt Nunn hopes everyone who walks through his doors does it responsibly.

Slainte’s Public House has been open since May 22, but Nunn says the new rules haven’t put a strain on his customers.

“We’re about to have our best June ever,” said Nunn.

But it doesn’t make up for the 66 days and counting that this Georgetown pub was closed.

Nunn made several changes before he could reopen.

“The governor responded that if we could add a food service, and spread out, just like restaurants could, then we could open,” said Nunn.

Now hot dogs come with beer. It’s a mandatory purchase until Monday, but Nunn says he wishes he offered them sooner.

“We’re selling a lot of hot dogs, they’re very popular,” said Nunn.

After this weekend Nunn will have more competition with all bars being allowed to reopen.

“It’s capitalism, we’re all supposed to be out and open and give people options,” said Nunn.

Nunn says he is very aware of national headlines about rising COVID-19 cases and another round of closures.

“I wouldn’t be paying attention if I didn’t have a concern,” said Nunn.

He says he thinks the Commonwealth did a better job flattening the curve than other states, preventing another shutdown.

Nunn just hopes his fellow bar owners reopen the right way so no one has to put up their bar stools again.

Restrictions on gatherings of up to 50 people are being lifted the same day bars in Kentucky can reopen.

