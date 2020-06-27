Kentucky News Digest

Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Kentucky. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Louisville bureau at (502) 583-7718 or aplouisville(at)ap.org. Travis Loller is on the desk. News editor Scott Stroud can be reached at sstroud@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. If circumstances change before 6 p.m., a new digest will be sent reflecting those developments. All times are Eastern.

ELECTION 2020-KENTUCKY-POLLING PLACES

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With only one polling place open on election day this week in Louisville, Kentucky, voting went relatively smoothly compared with other recent primaries held amid the global pandemic. Does that mean other cities should consider the same in November? Voting rights groups say no. By Christina A. Cassidy, Piper Hudspeth Blackburn and Bruce Schreiner. With AP Photos.

EXCHANGE-WOMAN HIKES-ALS RESEARCH

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Reading from a dog eared travel guide book, Patsy Harkess explains Camino de Santiago, a 40 day, 500-mile trek she had planned for early May. It would have been a challenging but gratifying journey for a woman who loves early morning walks and spending time in nature. But her adventure was put on hold when the coronavirus pandemic stopped travel between the United States and Europe. By Kirby Adams, The Courier-Journal. With AP Photos.

COUNTERFEIT DISNEY, from Covington, Ky.: Three people were sentenced in federal court in Eastern Kentucky this week for trafficking counterfeit Disney DVDs.

WOMAN SLAIN-BODY MUTILATED, from Jeffersonville, Ind.: The jury that will hear the murder trial of a southern Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body may have to come from another county to avoid depleting the jury pool during another high-profile trial.

