Kentucky Presidential and State Primary Election Advisory

EDITORS:

NEWS DIRECTORS:

The AP updated day-of votes only from Fayette County yesterday and Jefferson County today. Absentee ballots must be received by all counties this Saturday, June 27th, and the deadline for official results, which include day-of, in-person early and absentee votes, must be submitted by 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30th. The AP will update as official results are released.

The AP, Louisville