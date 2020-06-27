Advertisement

KY-GOP-Delg-SumD

2,926 of 3,685 precincts - 79 percent
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 1:38 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

2,926 of 3,685 precincts - 79 percent

x-Trump (i) 46

Uncommitted 0

AP Elections 06-27-2020 13:35

Latest News

Latest News