Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 4:20 p.m. EDT

UNEMPLOYMENT APPOINTMENTS

Kentucky to offer limited in-person unemployment services

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky will begin offering in-person unemployment insurance services next week. According to the Labor Cabinet, appointments will be available beginning on Monday in Frankfort, at the Mayo-Underwood Building. The appointments take place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for state holidays, and will continue until further notice. In-person assistance will be available by appointment only on June 29 and June 30 at the Ashland Community and Technical College and the Owensboro Community and Technical College. The appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. Claimants must bring two forms of identification. Appointments can be made at kcc.ky.gov.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-KENTUCKY-POLLING-PLACES

Advocates, experts warn against polling place reductions

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (AP) — Louisville, Kentucky, had only one polling place open on election day this week and voting went relatively smoothly compared with other recent primaries held amid the global pandemic. Does that mean other cities should consider the same in November? Voting rights groups say no. They caution that just because Kentucky's largest city did not have excessively long line for the primary doesn’t mean other cities should scale back polling locations -- even if they are expanding access to absentee ballots. They cite a host of reasons, including a likely increase in turnout in November, why more polling places are needed, not less, for the general election.

COUNTERFEIT DISNEY

Three sentenced for trafficking counterfeit Disney DVDs

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Three people have been sentenced in federal court in Eastern Kentucky for trafficking counterfeit Disney DVDs. According to federal prosecutors, the trio was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison on Wednesday and ordered to pay nearly $900,000 in restitution. The defendants pleaded guilty in October. Prosecutors say the DVDs appeared to be genuine Disney productions but were counterfeits from China. The defendants imported them and sold them online over eBay. The scheme continued for two years.

CONFEDERATE STATUE

Kentucky city passes resolution to remove Lee statue

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — A western Kentucky city has passed a resolution asking county officials to remove a century-old Confederate statue from the community’s courthouse. News outlets report the Murray City Council voted unanimously Thursday night on the resolution that asks Calloway County Fiscal Court to “expeditiously remove and relocate” the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The city’s vote came at the request of Sherman Neal, an assistant football coach at Murray State University. County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger has said he’s researching the issue and expects county officials to get community feedback before taking any action.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KENTUCKY

Kentucky capitol rally urges action in Breonna Taylor death

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Hundreds of people have rallied at Kentucky’s capitol to urge action in the investigation of three police officers in teh fatal shooting of a Black woman, Breonna Taylor, in Louisville. Taylor’s family, hip hop artists and civil rights lawyers addressed a large crowd on the steps of the capitol to mark 100 days since Taylor was killed in her home. Taylor’s mother Tamika Palmer thanked the crowd for their support. Taylor was shot eight times on March 13. Palmer says her daughter would be joining the protests if she were alive. Protesters at demonstrations around the country have called for the three officers to be criminally charged.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-KENTUCKY-SENATE

Booker leads McGrath but most Kentucky votes not yet counted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Progressive candidate Charles Booker has pulled ahead of Amy McGrath in his upset bid in Kentucky’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary, but most votes have yet to be counted. Booker led by fewer than 3,000 votes as of Thursday afternoon. It's based in part on a dominating showing so far in his hometown of Louisville. Booker says he's in a strong position to “bring this home" once all the votes are counted. McGrath’s campaign says it's confident she’ll emerge as the nominee. The winner faces an uphill battle against Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is seeking a seventh term.