Matthew Mitchell recovering from surgery after blood found on brain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky women’s basketball head coach Matthew Mitchell is recovering from surgery to remove a subdural hematoma.

Matthew’s wife Jenna posted on Facebook and said that blood was found on his brain and that he needed surgery. She said that about four months ago, he fell and suffered a concussion. Two weeks ago, she said he went to the hospital with a faint, but persistent headache and that’s when they discovered the blood on his brain.

Jenna said on Facebook that the surgery went well and that he is on the mend. She thanked the staff that helped him during his surgery and ended the post with this.

“Coach sometimes tells his players in bb practice “this isn’t brain surgery!” Well this time is was and grateful to God he is with us and still THE BEST dad and husband we could have on our team.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.