Midnight Bisou pulls away to win Fleur de Lis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Midnight Bisou fended off 2019 Kentucky Oaks winner Serengeti Empress down the stretch Saturday at Churchill Downs to win the Fleur De Lis (G2).

With the impressive win, Midnight Bisou books a spot in November’s Breeders’ Cup Distaff (G1) at Keeneland.

This was Midnight Bisou’s return to U.S. racing after finishing second to Maximum Security in the inaugural Saudi Cup on Feb. 29.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.