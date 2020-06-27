Tom’s d’Etat rolls to big win in Stephen Foster Stakes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Seven-year-old Tom’s d’Etat dominated the field Saturday at Churchill Downs to win the Stephen Foster Stakes.

With the win, Tom’s d’Etat earns an automatic spot in the Breeders’ Cup Classic in November at Keeneland. The son of Smart Strike covered the 1 1/8 miles in 1:47.30.

“The fountain of youth, he’s got the secret to it,” trainer Al Stall Jr. said.

