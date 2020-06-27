Advertisement

Tom’s d’Etat rolls to big win in Stephen Foster Stakes

With the win, he earns an automatic spot in the Breeders’ Cup Classic in November.
Tom’s d’Etat dominates the Stephen Foster.
Tom’s d’Etat dominates the Stephen Foster.(Churchill Downs)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Seven-year-old Tom’s d’Etat dominated the field Saturday at Churchill Downs to win the Stephen Foster Stakes.

With the win, Tom’s d’Etat earns an automatic spot in the Breeders’ Cup Classic in November at Keeneland. The son of Smart Strike covered the 1 1/8 miles in 1:47.30.

“The fountain of youth, he’s got the secret to it,” trainer Al Stall Jr. said.

