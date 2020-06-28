Advertisement

67 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths reported Sunday

The state’s COVID-19 death toll is now 558.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear reported 67 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday.

The new cases bring the total number the state has seen to 15,232.

“We see states in the South like Florida and Texas with rising cases and know it could happen here in Kentucky,” the Governor said. “It wasn’t anything magic that lead us to our early success. It was us truly coming together as a people and showing that the lives of other Kentuckians is more important to us than anything.”

Four deaths are also being reported.

The deaths reported Sunday include an 81-year-old man from Franklin County, a 93-year old man from Shelby County, and two women, ages 30 and 84, from Fayette County.

“Let’s remember to light up our homes and businesses green and ring our bells each morning at 10 a.m. to let these families know we care about them,” the Governor said.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll is now 558.

“I remember the call on March 6 that told me we had our first case of the coronavirus. I remember my concerns about a worldwide health epidemic hitting in Kentucky. But I remember knowing and feeling that Kentuckians were up for it,” the Governor said. “We came together, we put aside our divisions and we not only flattened, we crushed that curve and protected other Kentuckians. In the coming weeks and months, we’re going to be tested again about whether we truly can be Together KY and Team Kentucky once again. I know we’re up for it.”

As of Saturday, there have been at least 391,765 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 3,730 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

